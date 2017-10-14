Restoration of nursing ‘allawa’ needless and misplaced – Policy Analyst

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with a nurse during the restoration of nurses allowance

The Executive Director of Centre for Economic and Business Research, Mr. Newlove Asamoah insists the restoration of nursing training allowance is a misplaced priority the current government has embarked on.

“I still hold to my earlier opinion that it is not important and needless” the ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government maintained.

“I have already stated the Four Hundred Million Ghana Cedis government spent on these nursing trainees is woefully inadequate and more needed to be done”, he spoke on Kumasi-based Abusua FM morning show hosted by Kwame Adinkra.

The Executive Director suggested government must roll out comprehensive and proper forecast of the economy to ensure sustainability of the policy as years ahead could spell doom for its implementation.

“Government should not rely on today’s economic figures rather think of future occurrences to make the policy sustainable”, the policy analyst pointed out.

“Though, it is good government will need more hands to sustain it”, the known sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) added.

Earlier members of NDC described the restoration of nursing training allowances as needless which will not inure to the benefit of the country.

“This is needless and cosmetic”, National Communication Officer of the NDC, Solomon Nkansah has said.

“It will not help the beneficiaries and Ghanaians in general because this not what they promised in opposition”, he explained.