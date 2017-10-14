‘Racing cars’ crash into commercial bus in Eastern region; 11 injured

The victims who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the Hospital <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508021593_891_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two ‘racing cars’ have crashed into a commercial mini bus, leaving 11 people injured on the Koforidua-Suhum road in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at Ayisaa Junction at about 3:15pm Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told 3News a 4X4 Audi vehicle and an unregistered vehicle which were ‘racing’ at top speed crashed into the commercial vehicle which was carrying 12 passengers.

Registration of the Audi has been given as GG 9931-15.

It took distress calls from residents and some police officers who chanced on the accident to call the National Ambulance Service to arrive at the scene to pick up the injured.

The victims who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital and the Regional Central Hospital in Koforidua.

Police in the region have expressed concern over the rising accident cases and advised drivers to be cautious on the road.

