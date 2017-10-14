Put humanity before money – Rev. Ransford tells Politicians

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Head pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre Rev Ransford Obeng has taken it hard on public officers who receive bribes to issue contracts.

According to the hallowed charismatic preacher, all such politicians are neither patriotic nor compassionate to the plight of Ghanaians.

Rev. Ransford made the comments speaking to the media ahead of the church’s 2017 ‘Spiritual Encounter’ with the founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel Worldwide, Eastwood Anaba.

He is of the firm belief that until citizens are imbibed with the fear of God, corruption will not stop in Ghana. “The only way we can root out corruption, is men and women having the fear of God in their hearts and that is why we keep preaching the word and that is why we have such programs like this. If anybody comes even if he is a politician, he will be touched by God,” he stressed.

Using the president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo as a reference point, Rev Ransford cautioned the citizenry who have no experience in high public office not to arrogate innocence and integrity to themselves.

“If you get the opportunity where you are going to sign millions of cedis of contracts and you don’t do it in self-interest but you do it in the interest of the nation, then you can say I am not corrupt.”

“Like our president said I have never been corrupt and I am never corrupt because he has been in government before so he can say that. Those of us who have not been in government before, we cannot say that because we don’t know what you will do when you get the opportunity,” he insisted.

Commenting on the October 7 Atomic Junction gas explosion which killed seven, Rev. Ransford asked that staff of regulatory agencies do well to “put humanity first before money,” as they go around carrying out their checks and enforcing the correct safety requirements.

The three day ‘Spiritual Empowerment’ event which began on Friday evening at the churches colossal Ayigya temple has a history of miracles, life-changing testimonies and prophesies for the nation.

The annual program is also credited with a huge patronage in Kumasi with a diverse attendance of Christians and Muslims.