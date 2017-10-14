PURC staff hold Thanksgiving session over Boss’ removal

Staff of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) in the early hours of Friday, October, 13, 2017 held a prayer session at the Head Office to thank God following the dismissal of the Executive Secretary, Samuel Sarpong.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday terminated the appointment of Kwadwo Sarpong, who was appointed in 2013 to head the commission by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

A letter announcing the termination of his appointment sighted by Kasapafmonline.com read in part that: “Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 11th February 2013, appointing you as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission that took effect from 10th December 2012. In accordance with paragraph 7 of the said letter, your appointment is hereby terminated.”

The letter further asked him to handover to Ms Maame Dufie Ofori and proceed to take three months’ salary in lieu of notice.

The termination of the appointment of Sarpong comes few weeks ago after staff of the commission agitated against the Board of Directors and the Executive Secretary of the commission over what they described as alleged inhumane treatment and arbitrary transfers among others.

Staff in an interaction with Journalists at the Head Office Friday, October, 13, 2017 expressed delight at the development, and revealed that they begun the day with special thanksgiving session to God for bringing an end to their struggles.

“This morning our resolve was to give thanks first to God. Our slogan is ‘the Lord has spoken’, so this morning our meting was to give thanks to God for all he has done for us.

“The feeling was like Wow, it has finally happened… Because we have been in this struggle since January trying to appeal to authorities to change the board and Executive Secretary for us, but it was delaying, and now it has happened,” one of the workers told Accra-based Citi FM.

According to them, sanity will henceforth be restored after the removal of the Executive Secretary.