Pray for NPP to stay in power beyond eight years – Kusi Boafo

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Economist and former lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo, is urging Ghanaians to pray for the governing New Patriotic Party to stay in power beyond 8 years.

Speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis programme “Boiling Point” Mr Kusi Boafo explained that this will provide opportunity for majority of Ghanaians to benefit from the policies of the NPP.

“The next thing Ghanaians should do is to pray for the governing NPP to stay long in power so that they will benefit from the good policies and programs government has rolled out,” he said.

He said it will not augur well for Ghana if NPP is kicked out after 8 years saying “Currently there is no credible alternative to manage Ghana after the NPP.”

Thomas Kusi Boafo, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reform, said he is against the practice where Ghanaians change government after every 8years even when the incumbent governing party is managing the country well.

“When you go to Singapore one political party has ruled the country for so many years not that they don’t vote they vote but the people know that the government is managing the country well so they vote for continuation.

“So we Ghanaians should resolve that which political party can best manage our resources well and churn out good policies and social interventions that will benefit all Ghanaians and keep them in power for long rather than saying that we should change a government because it has been in power for eight years so another political party should be voted for. Governance is not like a seesaw where we will say one should give way for others to come.”

Thomas Kusi Boafo accused the opposition National Democratic Congress for sending the country backward after they took over power from ex-president Kufuor’s regime.