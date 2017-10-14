PLAYBACK: ‘Newsfile’ on JoyNews | General News 2017-10-14

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Issues arising from Saturday’s tragedy that struck the country, killing 7 and injuring several persons in the Madina-Atomic Gas explosion, headlined discussions on today’s edition of JoyNews’ weekend news analysis show; Newsfile.

Panelists on the show among other issues pertaining to the explosion touched on the recommendations by Parliament and the President, the ‘chinchinga report’ by Joy FM showhost, Kojo Yankson, the EPA’s stance after the incident and series of demonstrations by students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The money laundering allegations that hit the Ashanti Kingdom with claims of attempts by Otumfuo to transfer some 350,000 pounds into a UK account also featured on today’s show.

These and many other topical issues were digested by host, Sampson Anyenini sits and his panelists on this weekend’s edition of Newsfile.

Atomic Gas Explosion – Part 1

Atomic Gas Explosion

Otumfuo’s E350K Deposit ‘Flagged