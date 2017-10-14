Peacekeeping troops still earn $35 daily, not less – GAF

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims that troops undertaking peacekeeping missions are being underpaid.

In a statement copied to citifmonline.com, GAF said publications by the Daily Post Newspaper that suggested that troops were being paid $31.00 per day, instead of the promised $35.00 were false.

The newspaper earlier this week reported that, contrary to the government’s promise of paying the troops $35.00, it was paying the troops less.

The Armed Forces said the publication was in bad taste, and was with the intention of downplaying the efforts of the government in promoting the welfare of troops.

The statement, which was signed by Director of Public Relations, Co. E. Aggrey-Quarshie, maintained that the soldiers were being paid the promised $35.00 per day, and there was no intention of reducing the amount.

Read the full statement below:

FALSE SPECULATION ON PEACEKEEPING ALLOWANCE OF TROOPS

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted with concern a false publication in the Daily Post Newspaper on 12 October 2017 claiming that troops on UN peacekeeping operations are being paid $31.00 instead of the $35.00 promised by Government.

GAF wishes to state categorically that this information is totally false and without any iota of truth. It is hereby reiterated that the approved rate of payment remains $35.00 per soldier per day without any intention of reducing it.

The negative comments being circulated with the intention of downplaying the efforts of Government in promoting troops welfare is considered to be in bad taste and the general public is hereby advised to disregard it.

SIGNED



E AGGREY-QUASHIE



Colonel



Director Public Relations