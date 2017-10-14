Peacekeeping allowance report in ‘bad taste’ – GAF

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “false” and in “bad taste”, reports that peacekeeping allowance of Ghanaian troops on various peacekeeping missions has been slashed; contrary to a March promise by the government to increase it to $35 from $31.

The GAF observed that the “negative comments” are being circulated “with the intention of downplaying the efforts of Government in promoting troops welfare”.

Some newspapers published this week that Ghanaian soldiers said to be returning home from Lebanon on peacekeeping duties have been paid only $1,000 instead of $3,000 as their accrued allowances.

This development, according to the news reports, caused anger and disenchantment among the soldiers returning home on leave from UNIFIL duties in Lebanon.

But in a statement released and signed by the Director Public Relations of the GAF Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie, it stated categorically that “this information is totally false and without any iota of truth. It is hereby reiterated that the approved rate of payment remains $35.00 per soldier per day without any intention of reducing it”

Full Statement Below:

SIGNED

E AGGREY-QUASHIE



Colonel



Director Public Relations