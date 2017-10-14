NSS apologizes to Service Personnel

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Henry Nana Boakye, Deputy National Service Director in charge of Operations

The Deputy National Service Director in charge of Operations, Henry Nana Boakye says the secretariat is putting in measures to pay the allowances of service personnel.

According to him, the secretariat is carrying out an audit to ensure that payment is done according and also erase the payroll of Ghost names hence the delay in payment of the service allowance.

National Service personnel across the country have for the past two (2) months not received their allowances.

The government approved the amount of GHc 559 to be paid as monthly allowance to National Service personnel.

Payments of the upward adjustment started from April 1, management of the National Service Secretariat said.

Acting NSS Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha, in a statement, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the approval.

The NSS allowance was increased by President John Mahama in his last days in office.

But speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, Henry Nana Boakye explained that they understand the conditions of the service personnel.

“We are however pleading with them to bear with us as we will soon release the payment of the allowances”, he added.

Nana Boakye also added that the enrollment of service Personnel this year alone increased and that the Secretariat must be able to work out the payment for all the enrolled.

“They should bear with us we will soon pay them”, he reiterated.