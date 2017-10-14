New government regulatory measures against gas explosions – READ

On the evening of 7th October 2017, the nation was shaken by a horrible gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra, that led to the loss of seven lives, 132 injuries and the destruction of valuable properties.

In the past three years, the nation has seen eight such incidents of explosions.

At the Cabinet meeting of 12th October 2017, the President of the Republic, on the advice of Cabinet, directed that henceforth the Cylinder Recirculation Model of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution be implemented.

This model means that LPG Bottling Plants will be sited away from congested commercial and population centers and will procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets. Low risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas to vehicles.

“The importance of gas, and its use in our national economy, requires that we must develop and enforce regulations and practices, and deploy technology to ensure the safe use of gas and safety of our citizens, a statement from government, and signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said Thursday.

In the interim, the President has directed that the following steps be taken to ensure the safety of citizens against such facilities nationwide.