NCCE Cowbell quiz: Command of the constitution will empower students – NCCE Chair

A firm grip of the constitution and understanding of issues regarding local governance will equip students and the Ghanaian youth with knowledge such that they can exercise their rights and question wrongful happenings in society, this is according to Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Ms. Josephine Nkrumah who graced the grand finale of the 2017 edition of the quiz on Friday October 13 expressed confidence in the fact that the program will enable students “better articulate their views and concerns, better know their rights and know their responsibilities as citizens as well”.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, she explained that the rationale behind the annual quiz is to “practicalize” the constitution such that it doesn’t remain just a document referred to for theoretical purposes but is brought to the “doorstep” of every Ghanaian youth.

“We want children who know the constitution at their fingertips because it is a living document. We are trying to take away this abstract nature that people have towards the constitution and to have an attitude that lets them understand that the constitution is part of us, is part of our everyday lives”.

She revealed the commission’s efforts in collaboration with cowbell, to create a platform where students are able to meet with persons in governance and parliamentarians to discuss and dialogue with them on issues as regards the constitution and local governance.

“Some of the students interacted with members of parliament recently, they were taken to parliament house and they were so excited to see that these parliamentarians we see on TV, we can actually see them in person, we can interrogate them, we can ask them questions and they can express themselves to us, it makes them aspire for leadership roles”.

“Going forward, we’ll be organizing such interactions between the winners and leaders of arms of government so it exposes them to the governance of this country, the people who are at the forefront of governance for them to appreciate and understand what governance is all about”.

The 2017 edition of the NCCE Cowbell constitution quiz saw students from six Junior High schools and 4 Senior High Schools exhibit impressive levels of knowledge about the constitution, issues of local governance and the judiciary.

Glorious Jesus School beat the defending champions, Liberty School, to take home the trophy in the Junior High School category of the competition whereas CADS Business High School took home the trophy as the winner in the Senior High School category.

Liberty school who lost to their title came in 2nd, with Saint Silvanus, Apostle Sarfo School, Abeka Motorway School and Cosmos School following suit for the JHS category.

Ngleshie Amanfro SHS, St. Johns Grammar School and Amasaman Secondary Technical took the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the Senior High School category.

The NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz programme is aimed at encouraging the youth in the country to acquire civic knowledge and instill in them attitudes for good citizenship.