Nana Addo’s appointees showing signs of corruption – Rev. Martey

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, believes that some officials of the 10-month old New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, are already showing signs of corruption.

The man, who blatantly criticized officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration for being corrupt and having mismanaged the country, appears to be turning the heat on the Akufo-Addo administration.

He has thus called for a constitutional direction to streamline the size of Government in the country, since in his view, a large size government contributes to corruption.

The NPP government has been severely accused following Nana Addo’s appointment of 110 ministers of state, the largest in the country’s history.

The outspoken bishop warned that those NPP appointees who have begun showing signs of corruption, will soon be exposed.

Professor Martey was speaking at a Public Lecture on the Corruption menace in Ghana, organized by the Christian Service University College(CSUC) in Kumasi.



He said Government must prioritize issues of corruption and ensure a vigorous fight against the menace if positive results are to be seen.

“A large Government means large corruption. So we should have a constitutional direction. NPP and corruption, I said clearly that what has been proven, the NPP appointees have begun showing signs of corruption”.

He cited the recent happenings at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), and urged the President to ensure issues about corruption under his administration are dealt with.

The lecture, on the theme: “Institutional Corruption in Ghana: Causes and Effects” brought other dignitaries including; the outgoing Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group, Ken Ashigbey, and the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Dr. Opuni Frimpong.

Mr. Ashigbey, who spoke on ‘The Efficacy of Anti-corruption measures in Ghana: What is missing and the way Forward’, said corruption is purely “thievery” and must not be glorified.

He wants political parties to publish their sources of funding used for electioneering campaigns.

He also called for the quick passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill and a reformation of the Asset Declaration Act.