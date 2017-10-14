Motorway repair works progress steadily

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-14

Maintenance works on the Accra-Tema Motorway is progressing steadily. The contractor working on the 19-kilometre express road, which is part of National Road One (N1) Highway, is expected to be completed by the end of next month, one month ahead of schedule.

The works include repairs of all potholes identified on the two sections of the road linking the capital city Accra to the harbour city Tema. The road is also part of the Trans-ECOWAS Highway.

So far, about 500 potholes have been identified on the motorway and are being sealed with bitumen.

The contract was awarded two years ago to Core Construction Limited at a cost of GH¢1.9 million.

Working visit

Addressing the Board of Directors of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) which went on a working tour of the site last Thursday, the acting Executive Director of the GHA, Mr Victor Owusu, said there were plans to upgrade the entire length of the motorway to meet modern and international standards.

“We are currently considering a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project to attract interested private investors to modernise the road on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis,” he said.

Mr Owusu said discussions with investors had already started and that once a final agreement was reached, work on the road would begin.

The Daily Graphic team which accompanied the board members, saw workers sealing potholes with bitumen on portions of the motorway.

Half of the two-lane dual roads had been blocked to pave the way for the speedy execution of the project.

Tunnel

The team from the GHA also visited the site where an additional tunnel is being constructed to link the Spintex Road to East Legon in Accra.

About 40 per cent of the work had been completed, with the remaining work scheduled to be completed next year, according to the contractor, Sonitra Construction Firm,.

The project is being constructed at a cost of GH¢18 million.

Temporary work

The GHA Regional Director, Mr Lawrence Lamptey, said works on the two projects, when completed, would ease traffic congestion.

He said the GHA was determined to look for resources to address the rampant road congestion issues in cities and urban areas.

“The GHA is currently looking for the right investors to permanently address issues regarding deterioration on the motorway by turning it completely into concrete,” Mr Lamptey said.