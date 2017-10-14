Menzgold, Zylofon Media CEO purchases $66m private jet

The new jet, a Gulfstream G650, is capable of near speed of sound flight <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507998740_665_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Chief Excecutive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited and sister company, Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has raised the bar freaking high for the rich and powerful in Ghana with the purchase of a state of the art private jet.

The new jet, a Gulfstream G650, is valued at $66.5m and is capable of near speed of sound flight.

Appiah Mensah, the young Ghanaian CEO who is working to revolutionize indigenous industries, unveiled the lavish new property on Instagram.

Mensah expressed gratitude to God as he showed off his new possession.

“Weeping may last for the night but, joy cometh in the morning. He truly makes ALL things beautiful in his own time.” he captioned one of the posts.

قالب وردپرس

Comments