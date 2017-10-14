Madina explosion: Report to be ready in 2 weeks – GNFS

Prince Billy Anaglatey, Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Service <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507968820_6_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it will submit its final report on the gas explosion at the Madina Zongo Junction in two weeks.

Public Relations Officer (PRO)for GNFS Prince Billy Anaglatey gave the hint in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM.

Mr. Anaglatey said the department has in the mean time, submitted its interim report to the Sector Minister and is working hand in hand with the necessary stake holders to get the information needed to bring their investigations to a close.

Speaking on the interim report, he made it clear that the incident leading to the explosion was that, during the discharge of the gas, the hose they were using erupted as such leading to leakage into the atmosphere and the consequent explosion of which they are yet to pin point it source.

A major challenge the department faces in times like this according to the PRO, is cooperation of people that matter to open up about incidences leading to the disaster.

Mr. Anaglatey confirmed that, in the current explosion, most of those involved have opened up to the department and commended them for their cooperation.

قالب وردپرس

Comments