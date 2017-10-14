LIVESTREAMING: ‘Newsfile’ on JoyNews | General News 2017-10-14

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Issues arising from Saturday’s tragedy that struck the country, killing 7 and injuring several persons in the Madina-Atomic Gas explosion, will headline discussions on today’s edition of JoyNews’ weekend news analysis show; Newsfile.

Panelists on the show will among other issues pertaining to the explosion touch on the recommendations by Parliament and the President, the ‘chinchinga report’ by Joy FM showhost, Kojo Yankson, the EPA’s stance after the incident and series of demonstrations by students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The money laundering allegations that hit the Ashanti Kingdom with claims of attempts by Otumfuo to transfer some 350,000 pounds into a UK account will also feature on today’s show.

The spotlight will also be put on Government’s restoration of nursing trainee allowances and Liberia’s landmark polls to elect a second leader and matters arising from those.

In Liberia, partial results from the presidential election show former football star, George Weah has taken an early lead. Figures from the National Elections Commission (NEC) put Mr Weah ahead in 11 out of 15 counties, although most votes have yet to be counted.

His main rival, incumbent Vice-President Joseph Boakai, leads in one county and is second in most others.

These and many other issues to be discussed on Newsfile today as host, Sampson Anyenini sits with his panelists.