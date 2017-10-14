Lawrence Tetteh arrives in Denkyira Obuasi for crusade

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

World Renowned Evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, and his outreach ministry team has arrived in Denkyira Obuasi to begin a three-day crusade dubbed: “Total Restoration of Denkyira Obuasi”

The chiefs and people of the community welcomed the team with anticipation that the town which has suffered so much isolation and neglect from Ghanaians will have its image restored.

The rural mining community has since last June has been chastised, isolated and rejected following the lynching of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, on an alleged suspicion by some miscreants in the community that he was an armed robber.

Speaking at the crusade, Dr Lawrence Tetteh urged the people to turn to God for forgiveness and restoration, saying “never again should this unfortunate situation happened”.

The International Evangelist had earlier appealed to the Christian community in the country to help in bringing healing and restoration to Denkyira Obuase, now called New Obuasi, in the Central Region.

He explained that the people of that community need not to be seen in the negative light any more as they work at repentance, and now seeking the face of God for healing, forgiveness and restoration.

The Renowned International Evangelist prayed for their restoration.