Komenda cries for fishing harbour

2017-10-13

General Secretary of Komenda Fishermen Council in the Central Region, Humphrey Ebenezer Ottoo, has called on government to construct an emergency landing bay wharf at Komenda to curb the soaring accidents at the fishing site.

According to him, over 10 fishermen were involved in several accidents in 2017, which has claimed lives of some fishermen, leaving others with amputated legs.

“Please, we need landing bay wharf to enhance smooth fishing, our only source of livelihood,” he said.

He added that the lack of a fishing bay wharf in the area has forced some fishermen to relocate to the neighbouring towns, leaving the aged in poor condition.

He made these comments when the Central Regional Minister, Hon Kwamena Duncan, paid a courtesy call on chiefs at Komenda Traditional Area on October 12, 2017.

The secretary of Komenda Premix Fuel Committee, Charles K. Williamson, seized the opportunity to appeal to government to increase premix fuel supply to the fishermen at Komenda.

He described the 13,500 litres of premix fuel supplied to them in August 2017 as woefully inadequate to enhance their economic activities.

He, therefore, called on government to increase the premix fuel allocation to the Komenda fishing communities.

Mr. Williamson argued that there had been a shortage of premix fuel since September 13, adding that his efforts to get the problem rectified by authorities have been fruitless.

He also appealed to government to complete a 27,000 litres premix fuel depot at Komenda.

Responding to the needs of the fisher folks, Hon Kwamena Duncan said the NPP government has plans to build landing bay wharf in some fishing communities in the region to improve their livelihood.

He revealed that government has advance plans to revamp the defunct Komenda Sugar Factory to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

He later inspected a 22 lockable market stores at Kissi and a six unit classroom block at Essam in the Komenda Edna Eguafo Abrem District in the region