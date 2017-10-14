Jordan Ayew urges Swansea teammates to help improve home form

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Jordan Ayew is confident Swansea can regain their top form

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew has called on his teammates to step up as they look to improve their home form.

The Welsh side have gone three games at home and lost all, which put their position on the log under jeopardy.

And as the Swans prepare to welcome Huddersfield Town at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Ayew implored his teammates to help extricate their poor home form.

“I’m confident that things are going to be okay,” Ayew told Swansea’s official website.

“The most important thing now is that we start getting points because we can’t afford to waste any more time.

“It’s been a difficult start but it’s important that we start getting things right, especially at home this weekend.”

He added: “I’m positive that this season will get better not just for me personally but for the whole club,” he added.

“Maybe it’s a good thing that mistakes are happening now so that we can correct them quickly and do better.

“That’s what we’re trying to do now and we are confident that we can get the three points on Saturday.”