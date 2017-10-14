Jordan Ayew grabs assist in Swansea win

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-14

Jordan has played in all eight games for the Swans and has scored once with two assists. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508004480_557_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana international Jordan Ayew was very instrumental in Swansea City’s first win at home over Huddersfield Town succeeding in getting an assist in the Swans second goal on match day eight of the English Premier League.

Two goals in each half of the game from Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive as Huddersfield paid the price for making mistakes at both ends to make it seven games in a row without victory.

Tammy gifted Swansea the lead on 41 minutes when Jonas Lossl passed straight to Tom Carroll, who had time and space to pick out Abraham to slot home his first.

The Son of the Maestro Abedi Ayew Pele lasted 90 minutes and was creative enough to get the ball over Lossl and again Tammy Abraham registered his name of the scorer’s sheet.

Ayew then saw his close-range effort deflected wide from the following corner, before Huddersfield wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Jordan has played in all eight games for the Swans and has scored once with two assists.

Prior to this game Jordan told Swansea’s official website “I’m confident that things are going to be okay.”

“The most important thing now is that we start getting points because we can’t afford to waste any more time. It’s been a difficult start but it’s important that we start getting things right, especially at home this weekend.”

He added: “I’m positive that this season will get better not just for me personally but for the whole club,” he added. Maybe it’s a good thing that mistakes are happening now so that we can correct them quickly and do better.”

The win brought enough relief for under fire coach Paul Clement as the team got their second win out of eight games having lost 4 and earning two points in the other games.