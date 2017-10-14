I’ll ensure breast cancer treatment is covered under NHIS – 1st Lady

50 SHARES Share Tweet

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo has expressed her commitment to provide one stop cancer center in the country to make available and accessible cancer treatment services for Ghanaians particularly breast cancer victims.

She intimated that to complement this, effort will be made to ensure that breast cancer treatment is covered by National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday when addressing thousands of people in Koforidua Jackson park after a mammoth Walk against Breast Cancer dubbed “Walk for Cure ” as part of the breast Cancer month celebration.



On her part, President of Breast Care International ,BCI, Beatrice Wiafe Addai announced that the breast cancer examination will soon be delivered on a “door to door” service as part of efforts to reduce the fatal disease.

According to her the organization has trained some Nurses in Eastern and Ashanti Regions to undertake the door to door screening for early detection and treatment.

She said the prevalence rate in the Eastern Region is quiet high but most victims from the region do not seek early treatment, hence the door to door programme to help remove the delay.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Kojo Ansah