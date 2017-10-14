I move with 7, not 16 cars – Bawumia to Adei

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

The office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has denied claims by Professor Stephen Adei that the Vice President moves around the country with a 16-vehicle long convoy.

The academic has warned he will embark on a one-man campaign against the government if the Vice President does not move away from his elaborate convoy.

“And so far the government is doing well except that if you go to the right quarters tell them that the next time I see Bawumia or any of them travelling with 16 Four-Wheel-Drives and then occupying the two lanes so that coming and going should stop, I am going to do a one-man crusade,” the former GIMPA boss said at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Morrison and Associations (an international audit firm).

The attention of the office of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been drawn to a recent media publication following comments by Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA, that the convoy of the Vice President on a recent trip to Cape Coast consisted of 16 SUVs.

The Office would like to make it clear that the Vice President and his team use a maximum of 7 vehicles on trips outside Accra and not 16. The 7 vehicles include a leading police vehicle, security detail, Protocol, the media team and an ambulance. On this particular trip to Cape Coast, the Vice President used a total of 7 cars.

It should however be noted that on many occasions (including funerals) while on a trip, several other people, including the Police Commander of the area, Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs, CEOs and party officials may decide to meet and accompany the Vice President on arrival.