HR Focus Awards 2017: MTN Ghana wins Best Organisation in Organisational Culture

Ghana’s leading telecommunication network, MTN, has been adjudged “Best Organisation in Organisational Culture” at the 2017 HR Focus Awards.

The award ceremony was held at the State Banquet Hall on Friday October 13, 2017.

The HR Awards is organised by the HR Focus Magazine every two years to recognize and honour organizations that have built up the tradition of best practices in human resource management.

In its maiden edition in 2013, MTN was adjudged the overall Best Organization in Human Resource Practice, a feat it retained in the second edition of the Awards this year.

