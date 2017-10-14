GPL Preview: Medeama vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-14

Medeama SC will be hoping to see an end to their two-loss streak this Sunday when they stay at home to tackle Hearts of Oak in their penultimate league game of the season.

They suffered a 2-1 loss at Tarkwa and Aboso park and 2-0 at the El Wak stadium to two struggling sides, Liberty Professionals and Inter Allies FC respectively.

The Mauves and Yellow dropped to the 8th position after the two straight defeats. Their top four aspirations looks very dicey at moment.

They could move to the 13th place if they taste another lose and 4th position if they are victors on Sunday.

Key duo Amos Korankye and Justice Blay are expected back in the set up to face the Phobians this weekend.

Hearts of Oak can certainly be the happier side with the 3rd position in the standings, but the Scottish trainer Frank Nuttall won’t stop there as he wants to get the maximum from his squad.

The Phobians can finish the season on the second position if they manage to beat Medeama SC on Sunday and go on to win their last game of the season.

They could be levelled on points with WAFA SC if they are able beat the Mauves and Yellow.

Last Sunday, the Rainbow side sealed the 3rd position on the league table with a 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.

They are on 47 points with a 7 points gap between them and the fourth placed club. Two games are left to end the season.

The Phobians will be welcoming back their skipper and top scorer Thomas Abbey from suspension.

Centre back Vincent Atingah is also back from the national team camp and is available for selection on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 19



Medeama SC wins = 8



Hearts of Oak wins = 5



Drawn matches = 6

~ Medeama SC have only one victory in their last five fixtures in the premier league.



(W1 D1 L3)

~ Hearts of Oak have lost just once in their last seven matches in the premier league.



(W4 D2 L1)

~ Medeama SC have recorded only two defeats in their last eleven home games in the premiership.



(W7 D2 L2)

~ Hearts of Oak have managed just two victories from their last six away matches in the premiership.



(W2 D1 L3)

~ Medeama SC have suffered only one loss in their nine home matches in the premier league against Hearts of Oak.



(W4 D4 L1)

~ Hearts of Oak have won only one of their last ten meetings with Medeama SC in the premier league.



(W1 D5 L4)

~ Medeama SC have managed to keep just four clean sheets after fourteen home games in the league this campaign.

~ Hearts of Oak have been able to keep only clean sheets at away in the premiership this term after fourteen fixtures.