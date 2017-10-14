GPL Preview: Great Olympics vs AshantiGold

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Great Olympics are relegation bound after the horrendous start of the season.

At the Accra sports stadium on Sunday, they will tackle Ashanti Gold SC as they will hope to move out of the relegation with a win.

They resurrected their hopes of surviving in the top flight after shockingly beating Elmina Sharks FC at away in Elmina last Sunday.

The return of Godwin Attram as the head coach of the Wonder Club has seen them win all of their last two matches in the league with him in charge.

Abel Manomey remains out of this weekend’s clash after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Ashanti Gold SC are seeking to wrap up their survival quest on Sunday before the last round of matches of the season next weekend.

A victory against Great Olympics will be enough for the Miners to stay up in the topflight for next season.

Failing to avoid defeat on Sunday means the 2015 league champions will need to win their last league fixture of the season to be sure of safety.

They are currently sitting at the 11th with 38 points position on the league log as only two points above the drop.

Experienced centre back Samuel Abeiku Ainoonson has recovered from a slight knock he picked last weekend and will be ready to face the Wonder Club.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 19 Great Olympics wins = 6 Ashanti Gold SC wins = 11 Drawn games = 2

~ Great Olympics have lost only two of their last eight matches in the premier league. (W4 D2 L2)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have just three victories in their last seven fixtures in the premiership. (W3 D1 L3)

~ Great Olympics have recorded just two wins in their last six home games in the premier league. (W2 D0 L4)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have been beaten only twice in their last seven away matches in the premier league. (W3 D2 L2)

~ Great Olympics have managed only two wins against Ashanti Gold SC in their last eight premiership encounters. (W2 D1 L5)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have won five of their nine visits to Great Olympics in the premiership since 1999. (W5 D0 L4)

~ Great Olympics have been able to keep five clean sheets at home this season in the league after fourteen fixtures.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have managed to keep only three clean sheets from their fourteen away games in the premiership this term.