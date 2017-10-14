GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Elmina Sharks -Title decider for Fire Boys

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Aduana Stars have plenty of incentives to play for when they host rejuvenated Elmina Sharks FC in their last home game of the season on Sunday.

They could be league champions of the 2016/2017 season, the second league triumph in the club’s history with a win notwithstanding results at elsewhere.

Aside being champions, the Fire Boys could as well become the second best performing winners at home in a league campaign if they don’t concede on Sunday.

They have conceded just once at the Nana Agyemang Badu park this season.



Aduana Stars were the same side to achieve the first best home performance by a league a champion.

They conceded no goal at home in the 2009/2010 season when they won their first ever league.

Last weekend, they trounced relegated Bolga All Stars with 4-1 scoreline inside first half in Tamale.

First choice goalkeeper Joseph Addo is making a return into the team after his stint with the national team.

Elmina Sharks FC suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat last Sunday to relegation threatened Great Olympics leaving on the 7th position with 39 points.

The premiership debutants are hopeful of extending the celebrations and crowning of Aduana Stars as champions for the 2016/2017 season for another week.

A victory on Sunday against the Fire Boys could take them to the 4th position on the league table depending on results from other match venues.

Recording a lose could also see them drop to the 12th position on the log.

Left back Emmanuel Ampiah is expected back in the squad for the trip to Dormaa on the weekend.

He was missing in last weekend’s home loss to Great Olympics.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1



Aduana Stars wins = 1



Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0



Drawn matches = 0

~ Aduana Stars are undefeated in their last six matches in the premier league.



(W4 D2 L0)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have lost only two of their last eight fixtures in the premier league.



(W6 D0 L2)

~ Aduana Stars are without a defeat in their last twenty eight home games in the premiership.



(W22 D6 L0)

~ Elmina Sharks FC have managed just three wins in their fourteen away matches in the premier league this campaign.



(W3 D4 L7)

~ This will be the first ever meeting Aduana Stars and Elmina Sharks FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu park in the league.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have picked only one point from their two visits to the Brong Ahafo region in the premiership.



(W0 D1 L1)

~ Aduana Stars have conceded only once at home in the premier league this season after fourteen fixtures.

~ Elmina Sharks FC have kept just three clean sheets from their fourteen away games in the league this campaign.