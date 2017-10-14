Government ready for suits over new gas, petrol stations ban – Hamid

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Government has indicated it’s preparedness to face any legal action that may come up following a Cabinet directive for the immediate halt of the construction of facilities intended for use as gas or petroleum retail stations.

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said the directive was in order and intended for the public good.

The comments follow remarks by Chairman of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Mahama Ayariga who argued that such a directive among others issued by government after the Atomic Junction disaster is unconstitutional.

But in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mustapha Hamid said President Akufo-Addo did not err by ordering a halt to the ongoing constructions of fuel stations.

“This is a country where institutions have been endowed with the power to ensure that people are building structures in accordance with law. So if the president says let us put a stop to the buildings and let us go and see whether the people who are putting it up are doing it according to specifications as enshrined in existing laws, I don’t see how that can be unconstitutional…When the audit is done, those that are cleared to continue can continue,” he explained.

He added that any legal challenge that may arise out of the new government regulatory measures against gas explosions is welcomed.

“It is the essence of democracy…I’m not sure this is the first time we’ve heard this matter. So it’s fine; it’ll enrich our democracy and help all of us to prevent such disasters,” he said.

At the Cabinet meeting of 12th October 2017, the President of the Republic, on the advice of Cabinet, directed that henceforth the Cylinder Recirculation Model of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution be implemented.

This model means that LPG Bottling Plants will be sited away from congested commercial and population centers and will procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets. Low risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas to vehicles.

“The importance of gas, and its use in our national economy, requires that we must develop and enforce regulations and practices, and deploy technology to ensure the safe use of gas and safety of our citizens, a statement from government, and signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said Thursday.

In the interim, the President also directed that the following steps be taken to ensure the safety of citizens against such facilities nationwide.

1. immediate inspection of all gas stations and the vigorous enforcement of existing regulations by the National Petroleum Authority;

2. review of the current licensing regime to ensure that only those with demonstrable capacity and competence engage in the LPG distribution business;

institution of mandatory training and certification of the staff of Regulators, 3. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies to ensure the safe handling of LPG;

4. review the safety protocols along the entire value chain through the combined efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), National Fire Service (NFS), Town and Country Planning Department of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and the Factories Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations;

5. deployment of a task force, within 30 days, to assess the risk that our current LPG infrastructure poses in terms of public health and safety. High risk stations will be immediately closed down, in accordance with relevant law and without regard to any political or special interests. Low risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas for vehicles with improved safety standards;

6. the immediate incorporation of standards and guidelines developed by Ghana Standards Authority on the handling, storage and distribution of LPG and other petroleum products as technical regulations to strengthen the enforcement regime;

7. the recruitment by NPA of 200 safety auditors to join the staff of the Factories Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to check regularly on all stations to ensure full compliance with safety standards and practices;

8. expedition of action by the Fire Service and the Police Service of on-going investigations. Any operator or regulatory official, against whom any act of criminal negligence is established, will face the full rigors of the law;

9. immediate cessation, until further notice, of all construction of facilities intended for use as gas or petroleum retail stations.