Glorious Jesus School, CADS Business School win 2017 NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz

2017-10-13

It was an insightful and captivating moment as young brilliant students tackled tough questions on the constitution and local governance from the quizmaster at the Grand finale of the 2017 NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz.

The competition organized annually saw students from six Junior High schools and 4 Senior High Schools exhibit impressive levels of knowledge about the constitution, issues of local governance and the judiciary.

Glorious Jesus School beat the defending champions, Liberty School, to take home the trophy in the Junior High School category of the competition whereas CADS Business High School took home the trophy as the winner in the Senior High School category.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah expressed satisfaction and excitement about the success of this year’s edition, particularly about the level of command and confidence exuded by students in the competition.

“This year’s competition was vibrant….it was a resounding success. It showed an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the constitution by the students who represented their schools especially at the JHS level, I was amazed at the precision with which they answered the question, it shows they’ve mastered the constitution and that is exactly what we as an institution is looking for”.

She explained that the competition is important for many reasons among which is to “bring to the doorstep of every Ghanaian particularly the youth, the constitution”.

Brand Manager of Cowbell; main sponsor for the event, Joseph Ashong noted that the program has expanded immensely since its inception, beyond the expectations of the organizers. He maintained that the initiative which forms part of their sales outcome is important for fostering development in the country.

“It is an opportunity we have seen as a brand, to give back to the community, to give back to the society through this education. In fact, it is part of our sales out-plan to assist NCCE in educating the public about the constitution. The constitution is basically the Bible of the country and that is what either approves or disapproves everything we do, it is important citizens are aware of the contents of the constitution so that at least this high level of lawlessness everywhere would be minimized if not completely eradicated.”

The 2017 edition of the NCCE Cowbell 2017 Constitution Quiz which came off Friday, October 13 saw a total of 10 schools participate; 6 Junior High schools and 4 Senior High Schools. Glorious Jesus School and CADS Business High School emerged winners in the JHS and SHS categories respectively. Glorious Jesus School’s victory makes this their second win in 3 years after their victory 2015.

Liberty school who lost to their title came in 2nd, with Saint Silvanus, Apostle Sarfo School, Abeka Motorway School and Cosmos School following suit for the JHS category.

Ngleshie Amanfro SHS, St. Johns Grammar School and Amasaman Secondary Technical took the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the Senior High School category.

Winners, Glorious Jesus School and CADS Business High School, took home cash prizes of GHC 1,000 and a trophy each, gold medals and souvenirs from Cowbell. 2nd and 3rd winners in the both JHS and SHS categories took home cash prizes of GHC 700 and GHC 500 each, silver and bronze medals respectively and souvenirs from the sponsor, Cowbell.

The NCCE Cowbell Constitution Quiz programme is aimed at encouraging the youth in the country to acquire civic knowledge and instill in them attitudes for good citizenship.