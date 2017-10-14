Gas explosions: Sanction institutional heads sleeping on their jobs – policy analyst

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

State owned institutions must submit their job description to enable the presidency sanction those found to be sleeping on their jobs, Executive Director of Centre for Economic and Business Research, Mr. Newlove Asamoah has proposed

“If you look at development in the country with respect to gas explosion and other forms of accidents, institutions are blame for it”, he believes.

According to the policy analyst, civil servants mandated to enforce safety and precaution measures are rather sleeping on their jobs laying blame on each other anytime calamity befalls the country.

“What is the work of Environmental Protection Agency, National Petroleum Authority and other agencies entrusted to ensure safety at various filling stations across the country”, Mr. Newlove Asamoah quizzed.

According to him, institutions are responsible for the recent Madina Atomic Junction gas junction explosion which killed at least seven and several others injured and previous accidents.

“This is because they are all not doing their work diligently”, Mr. Newlove Asamoah claimed on Kumasi-based Abusua FM morning show hosted by Kwame Adinkra.

Cabinet after meeting Thursday, October 12, 2017, ordered implementation for all LPG following fatal multiple explosions and fire at an LPG installation at

As part of the new safety regulations, there would be the deployment of a task force, within 30 days, to assess the risk that all LPG infrastructure nationwide pose in terms of public health and safety.

“This decision government has taken is in a right order. …it exposes the institutions and the work they are not doing”, he concurred.