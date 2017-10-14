First National Bank celebrates 3 employees

Business News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

The awardees

First National Bank is celebrating three members of its team for outstanding performances in their professional endeavours.

The three workers, who are being celebrated, include Kwabena Yentumi of the Finance Department, who was adjudged the best performing ACCA student in Ghana and 22nd globally for the Advanced Performance Management paper.

The other awardee, Wisdom Akakpo from the Treasury Department, received the Gay Pierpoint Award based on his overall performance in the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) examination.

The bank supported Mr Akakpo to travel to London in the United Kingdom (UK) to receive his award.

The third, Benjamin Amenyedzi of the Compliance Department won the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Professional of the Year Award from the Association of Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA) during its 2017 Congress held in Accra.

His award was in recognition of his contribution to the field through publications on key contemporary issues on AML Compliance.

Since its entrance onto the Ghanaian market, First National Bank, has attracted the best of talents and provides a continuous opportunity for them to further develop and be the best in the industry.

Ernestina Danquah, Head of the Human Resources at First National Bank, said in a statement that the bank was pleased with the achievements of the three gentlemen.

She said “their stellar performances, which they apply to their work is a proof of the quality of the team at the bank.”

She commended them for their achievements and added that the bank will continue to create the enabling environment for its employees to continually develop themselves.

First National Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of one of the biggest financial institutions in Africa, the FirstRand Group.

She said that just as the parent company is among the biggest on the continent, its subsidiary in Ghana is also poised to be the best in the country offering world class innovative digital banking solutions to customers, providing the best working environment to attract talents locally.