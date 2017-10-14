Family disrupts court sitting over bail to accused driver

Court Proceedings at the Suhum Circuit Court was on Thursday disrupted by bereaved family members over a bail granted to an accused driver who crashed to death two persons and severely injured one other person at Addo-Nkwanta near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The Court was compelled to end proceedings as a result of the tense atmosphere.

According to the angry family members and residents of Addo -Nkwanta, the accused is notorious for careless driving which has led to the death of several persons in neighbouring communities along the Koforidua-Suhum road hence their anger over the bail.

The accused, Solomon Adjololo, made his first appearance before the Suhum circuit court on seven charges namely; careless and inconsiderate driving, three counts of negligently causing harm, failing to report an accident and failing to attend to injured persons.

The accused was represented by two lawyers when he appeared in Court. The prosecution pleaded with the court to remand the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case. The Prosecution indicated that should the court grant the accused bail, it is likely to trigger chaos due to the tension in the community.

But the defense counsel disagreed and prayed the court to grant their client bail since it was a bailable offence.

The court agreed with the defense counsel and granted the accused bail to the sum of GHC50,000.00 with three sureties and the case adjourned to November 16, 2017.

The development infuriated the bereaved family members who caused chaos at the court forcing the court to close proceedings.

The bail has not yet been executed.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Kojo Ansah