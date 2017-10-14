Daily Post report on allowance false – GAF

File photo of Ghanaian soldiers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507975150_735_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied a report in the Daily Post newspaper that soldiers are angry with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not paying their peacekeeping allowance.

The newspaper reported that it has picked up information that reveals it is not only soldiers returning home after their one year peacekeeping duty in Lebanon who are angry with President Akufo-Addo for paying them a paltry $1,000 before they go on their compulsory leave, but soldiers in general throughout the country are angry with him for failing to pay them the salary increment he promised.

But reacting to this report in a statement signed by Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations, the GAF said: “The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted with concern, a false publication in the Daily Post newspaper on 12 October, 2017 claiming that troops on UN peacekeeping operations are being paid $31.00 instead of the $35.00 promised by government. GAF wishes to state categorically that this information is totally false and without any iota of truth. It is hereby reiterated that the approved rate of payment remains $35.00 per soldier per day without any intention of reducing it.

“The negative comments being circulated with the intention of downplaying the efforts of government in promoting troops welfare is considered to be in bad taste and the general public is hereby advised to disregard it.”

