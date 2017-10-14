Cabinet’s directive to LPG stations will create unemployment – Industry players

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

2017-10-13

The implementation of interim safety measures for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) infrastructure across the country will create unemployment in the sector, industry players have raised concerns.

“Government must have discussions with industry players first so we point out the dangers and risks in LPG business”, members of Ghana LPG Operators Association proposed.

Cabinet after a meeting Thursday, October 12, 2017, ordered the implementation of the policy for all LPG stations in the country following the fatal multiple explosions and inferno at an LPG installation at Madina Atomic Junction in Accra.

According to its Organizer, Nana Collins, lack of education on the usage of LPG is contributing explosion at various filling stations across the country.

“Government never gave education to the people on usage of LPG. All the people know is LPG is faster to use and saves time”, members blamed governments for many explosions in the country.

“The people need to get education nothing else. The new regulatory measures will only create unemployment”, he stated on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

As part of the new safety regulations, there is to be the deployment of a task force, within 30 days, to assess the risk that all LPG infrastructures nationwide pose in terms of public health and safety.

“High-risk stations will be immediately closed down, in accordance with relevant law and without regard to any political or special interests. Low-risk stations will be designated for the supply of gas for vehicles with improved safety standards,” an official statement from the Presidency reveals.