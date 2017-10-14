Cabinet meets today`over Gas Explosions

Government is expected to hold a crunch cabinet meeting over Saturday’s gas explosion today, October, 12, 2017.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in the wake of the explosion, announced government’s resolve to take tough decisions to rid the sector of the needless explosions.

“Cabinet will be meeting on Thursday, and I believe that out of that meeting, the country will know what our programme is – the comprehensive programme – that we intend to have to bring such incidents to a stop. The one that happened [Saturday], is one too many, we cannot afford more of that,” the President said during his visit.

Saturday evening’s explosion, the third of such happening in a row since the beginning of this year, torched property and vehicles in and around the Mansco Gas Filling Point, where the fire started, adjacent a Total service station, that saw motorists, pedestrians, hawkers, food vendors and residents fleeing for their lives.

The fire, according to reports is said to have been triggered by a leakage from a gas tanker which was discharging its content.

The massive explosion that happened in that enclave within the capital-Accra claimed seven lives, and injured about 132 others, official reports say.

Reports of investigations carried into the cause of the deadly explosion is expected to be released soon.

 

