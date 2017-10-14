Cabinet decisions on gas explosions: Akufo-Addo knows his job – Gabby

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Private legal practitioner and cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has hailed the decisions arrived at by cabinet to streamline the operations of gas and fuel stations in the country to avoid a recurrence of deadly explosions.

He praised the President for rolling out a new policy of filled cylinders being delivered at our doorsteps to pick up empty ones observing that it will create jobs for others.

According to him, leadership is about foresight to create out of the ashes of a catastrophe an economic opportunity that protects lives and create jobs

On his facebook page he said:”Akufo-Addo is serving Ghana like a leader who knows his job. Within a week of the Atomic Junction gas explosion disaster, he has taken significant action to protect consumers, hurt the status quo and to create even more jobs through the Cylinder Recirculation Model.

I can see a whole new retail model coming out with filled cylinders being delivered at our doorsteps to pick up empty ones.

Leadership is about the courage to take decisions that protect and benefit society even when it hurts special interests (Ayariga revelation in mind).

Leadership is about the foresight to create out of the ashes of a catastrophe an economic opportunity that protects lives and create jobs.

No long distin with the setting up of a commission of enquiry to drink tea and burn forests with plenty of English on paper. Ghana is working again”.