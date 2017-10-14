Businesses urged to adopt customer-centric approach

Business News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

The maiden edition of the Ghana Customer Experience Summit which was successfully held in Accra empowered businesses to adopt a customer centric approach in their operations in order to enhance quality service delivery.

The summit also created a platform for business experts to share ideas and opinions on customer service experience in the country.

Speaking at the summit, the Chief Executive Officer of Eltor Ghana Mr. Etornam James Flolu, indicated that as Government schemes to increase investments in sector by setting up industries, it is prudent to take customer centric approach seriously as a partner in the value chain.

He urged indigenous companies to adopt such business approach to become globally competitive.

According to him, Government through the Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and other Trade and commerce related agencies must therefore put in place measures to support the advocacy and also the facilitation of customer service Bureau to oversee the quality of service delivery.

“We at Eltor Consult are delighted to reinventing the wheel and a paradigm to craft a unique experience by empowering CxVators like you to go out and offer innovative services that gives clients the best experience”, Mr. James intimated.

He stressed that his outfit, Eltor Ghana is a customer service management agency and since its establishment, they have been working assiduously to bridge the gap between employers, employees and client / consumers.

The Dean, Faculty of Educational Foundations, Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, who chaired the summit also entreated all and sundry especially government institutions to adopt a good customer relations with theirs clients in order to attract potential investors into the country.