Be wary of corrupt officials in your government – Rev Martey tells Nana Addo

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey has for the second time warned the current government against activities of “corrupt” appointees.

The clergyman said although the corrupt practices may not be evident for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to know about them, he believes they will unfold with time.

Speaking at a forum held by the Christian Service University College in Kumasi Friday, the outspoken Bishop said large governments have the tendency of breeding corrupt officials.

He told the gathering the Akufo-Addo government with 110 substantive ministers, deputy ministers and ministers of state may have corrupt appointees within it.

“Blessed are those who do not see but believe,” was the response Prof Martey gave some journalists in May when he first touched on the possibility of having “corrupt” officials in the new government.

