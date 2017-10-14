Bawumia’s In-Law appointed UAE Ambassador

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Alhaji Ramada who is the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia becomes the first ever Ambassador appointed to the UAE.

He is also the father of deputy CEO of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO), Abu Ramadan.

The President in a speech charged the new Ambassador to work with diligence and foster stronger economic relations between Ghana and the UAE.

Alhaji Ramadan is the former chairman of People’s National Convention (PNC). He retired from active politics in 2015.