Bawumia’s convoy made up of 7 not 16 cars

2017-10-14

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia uses a maximum of seven cars on trips outside Accra and not 16, his office has clarified.

“The 7 vehicles include a leading police vehicle, security detail, Protocol, the media team and an ambulance.” This comes on the back of ‘protests’ by a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof Stephen Adei, that the Vice President’s convoy is too “long”.

Prof Adei says he will not shy away from embarking on a one-man demonstration over the convoy of the vice president if it stays same as the one he saw last week on the Accra-Cape Coast road. He was speaking at the 20th anniversary of Morrison and Associates, an audit firm in Accra.

But the Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President, Frank Agyei-Twum, in a statement on Saturday, insisted Dr Bawumia used seven cars even in the sighted convoy to Cape Coast.

“It should, however, be noted that on many occasions (including funerals) while on a trip, several other people, including the Police Commander of the area, Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs, CEOs and party officials may decide to meet and accompany the Vice President on arrival,” the statement concluded.