Bawumia’s 16 vehicle convoy worrying – Adei

2017-10-13

Outspoken academic Professor Stephen Adei has expressed concerns over the number of vehicles in the Vice President’s convoy during his trips around the country.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government appears to have started well but the size of Mr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s convoy is unhealthy.

Speaking at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Morrison and Associations (an international audit firm), the former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional studies said the next time he meets the Vice President with such an elaborate convoy, he will stage a one-man demonstration.

“And so far the government is doing well except that if you go to the right quarters tell them that the next time I see Bawumia or any of them travelling with 16 Four-Wheel-Drives and then occupying the two lanes so that coming and going should stop, I am going to do a one-man crusade.

“That must be stopped at once because I followed them to Cape Coast last week and I was trying to overtake them to tell him to stop, and then the police stopped me and said Prof can you give a distance,” he said.

In October 2015, ace journalist Kwesi Pratt Junior criticised former President John Mahama over the size of his convoy.

“The huge number of vehicles stretching as far as the eye can see backs traffic up inconveniencing motorists…and has been an issue for many years…they often-times criss-cross the country at breakneck speed….Why are we not picking any lessons from it? If the number of vehicles is the high side, it’s very difficult to have proper control measures in place,” he told Peace FM after a presidential convoy accident that claimed the life of Ghanaian Times Presidential affairs reporter Samuel Nuamah

In Ghana, the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice are allowed by law to use a convoy on official and private rounds in the country.