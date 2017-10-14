Atomic explosion: Support Akufo-Addo to prevent recurrence – Murtala Mohammed

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-14

Murtala Mohammed, former Deputy Minister of Trade in the John Mahama administration <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507974518_500_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Deputy Minister of Trade in the John Mahama administration, Murtala Mohammed, has called on all Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo-led government in the measures that have been instituted to prevent the recurrence of explosions at the various fuel filling stations in the country.

According to him, when such disasters occur, they know no political boundaries. To that end, all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliation, must show support to the current government to avert such disasters.

Following the gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction on Saturday, October 6 which killed seven persons and injured over 135 people, the President has ordered the “immediate cessation, until further notice, of all construction of facilities intended for use as gas or petroleum retail stations”.

Additionally, the President has also directed the shutdown of all high-risk Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations across the country.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Saturday, October 14 Mr Murtala, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Nandon, said: “Let us ensure that the already existing rules are adhered to, there should be punitive measures to those who violate the rules.

“I have said that we ought to support this government in any decision that is taken to ensure that we don’t experience this again because when these things strike, they don’t know NDC or NPP, lives are devastated, our compatriots have lost their lives, many people’s lives will never be the same. Must we experience that again?

“We are told that statistically, for the past 10 years, we have lost 250 Ghanaians as a result of such explosions, that is monumental and I really don’t think that we need to go on that path again, and the only way we can do that is when we all agree that there should be strict adherence.”