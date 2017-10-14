Asantehene’s managers failed him – Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has described as untidy the manner in which the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu deposited an amount of £350,000 cash into his account at the Ghana International Bank in London, UK.

The King is reported to have summoned an official of the Bank, Mark Arthur to his multimillion-pound residence in Henley-on-Thames and handed him a bag containing almost £200,000 in sterling as well as $200,000 in US currency with consecutive serial numbers.

The Bank, filed a complaint with the UK’s National Crime Agency after it became suspicious following the transfer of the cash the next day to Jersey, according to documents put out by the London Employment Tribunal.

Commenting on the issue on Joy FM’s News File show Saturday, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who admitted he doesn’t see anything wrong done by the Asantehene, added that the transaction could have been done in a much better way through the king’s bank in Ghana to his account at the Ghana International Bank in UK, that’s if the money was raised here in Ghana.