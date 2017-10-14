Arsene Wenger wrongly celebrates George Weah’s Liberia election win

Arsenal‘s manager Arsene Wenger has been duped by false reports that former football star George Weah has won Liberia’s presidential election, when in fact the final results have not yet been announced.

Mr Wenger told journalists: “I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia.”

He coached George Weah in the 1990s.

Mr Weah is among 20 presidential candidates in the Liberian election.

He failed in his two previous attempts but is one of the front-runners to replace President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

However, most analysts expect it to go to a second round, as a candidate needs more than 50% of the votes for outright victory.

False reports of Mr Weah’s victory about have been circulating on social media but it is not clear why Wenger thought the former Fifa World Footballer of the Year had won.

“It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country,” Wenger said.

“Well done George and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win,” he added.

At Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s press conference, I asked him whether he was surprised that his former player, Kolo Toure, had made the transition to assistant coach for Scottish side Celtic and the Ivory Coast national team.

In his response Mr Wenger chose to first congratulate another of his former players, George Weah on “becoming the new president of Liberia”.

For a moment I thought he had received a call from Weah confirming the result of Tuesday’s presidential election.

I knew the official results were not yet out but I thought Wenger may have better intelligence than me. His eyes were glinting, and he spoke with much excitement and a genuine congratulatory feel.

Wenger and Weah share a very special relationship and I would not be surprised if the Arsenal manager goes to Liberia for Weah’s inauguration – if he wins.

