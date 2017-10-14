Allowance restoration: I would have quit politics if allowance wasn’t restored – Nana B

Nana Boakye addressing a gathering of nursing and teaching trainees <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507952380_51_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In the heat of the 2016 campaign Sammi Awuku, Abu Ramadan, myself and some other Patriots visited and interacted with the people of St Francis Training College. In my address to the students, I stated categorically that ” if the next NPP government fails to restore the teacher and nursing trainee allowance, I Nana Boakye will retire from politics”

But today I can still stay in politics because President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is vindicating the unwavering trust we reposed in him. He is delivering on every single Promise he made to the People of Ghana. Hitherto, we would hear of Plans staying in the ‘pipeline’ and we would only see signs of their execution when elections were close.

Today, President Akufo Addo has literally broken the ‘political pipeline’ he has set out in executing his campaign promises in the very first year of his four-year mandate to the surprise of everybody. Today, we can boldly say all Politicians are not the same, thanks to President Akufo Addo.

