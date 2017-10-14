Akufo-Addo’s silence on corruption irritates Prof. Martey

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Professor Martey is demanding president Nana Addo's comments on recent incidents of corruption

The former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey is demanding that the president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo breaks his silence on recent incidents of corruption that has caught the media headlines.

Speaking at a public lecture held by the Christian Service University College, the respected vociferous clergyman referred to the alleged Fiat Panda scandal that has rocked the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

The Herald, this week reported on documents it had chanced upon, “indicating the Office of The President, acting through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is purchasing 1,800 over aged Fiat Panda vehicles from a private company with a questionable financial capacity.”

Prof Martey noted, if this is true then our president ought to be careful.

“Let us not allow corruption in the system any longer especially when during the campaign he was seen as incorruptible whereas the other candidate was seen sitting down with a brother bribing somebody, giving cars and cash to tarnish the reputation of the opponent.”

“Maybe time will tell us whether this is yellow journalism or fake news but if you want to order fiat cars, why would you go to a third party and sometimes the government shouldn’t be quiet over some of these things. They should quickly come and tell us because silence means consent,” Prof Martey Demanded.

He also referred to the recent arrest of an Ashanti regional organiser of the New Patriotic Party who was arrested by the Tafo Pankrono police for allegedly taking GH?2,000 each from five persons and GH?700 from two others to secure them jobs in the public sector.

He noted, “Before he was caught, he had been appointed a position at Metro mass Transit now you can imagine if such a person goes to the Metro mass area.



He cautioned, “It is just a matter of time, we shall catch them one by one.

He concluded by insisting that corruption in Ghana is real and not a perception, a canker he outlined is having devastating effects on every aspect of the Ghanaian societal life.”