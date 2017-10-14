Akufo-Addo saved me from quitting politics – Dep. National Service boss

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2017

The Deputy Director of the National Service Secretariat, Henry Nana Boakye has stated that he would have been out of politics had president Akufo Addo not restored the Nursing Trainee Allowance as promised during the 2016 campaign.

He explained that in the run up to the 2016 elections, he placed his political life on the line and promised students of St Francis Training College, that he will quit political if then candidate Akufo-Addo did not restore the nursing allowance after assumption of office.

Nana Boakye has since expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for delivering on his campaign promises.

In a Facebook post, the deputy NSS boss wrote said “In the heat of the 2016 campaign, Sammi Awuku, Abu Ramadan, myself and some other Patriotic visited and interacted with the people of St Francis Training College. In my address to the students I stated categorically that “If the next NPP government fails to restore the teacher and nursing trainee allowance, I Nana Boakye will retire from politics.” But today I can still stay in politics because President Akufo-Addo is vindicating the unwavering trust we reposed in him.’’

President Akufo Addo on October 10, launched the restoration of the trainee nurses allowance in a ceremony at the Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Brong ahafo Region.

A total of over 58,000 health trainees comprising of nurses and midwives are expected to benefit from the allowance package.