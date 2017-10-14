Abraham Frimpong’s life in danger after collapsing on the pitch

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Abraham Frimpong fell awkwardly after he tried to clear an aerial ball

Ghana’s Abraham Frimpong was quickly rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his club Red Star Belgrade Serbian Cup clash with Dinamo.

The 24-year-old centre back fell awkwardly after he tried to clear an aerial ball from his danger zone, but did not land well and his head crushed onto the deck.

He remained unconscious, and a club doctor approached him immediately, and some of the footballers came in and thanked the medical staff for reacting quickly to the situation.

After the help, Frimpong got up and was greeted by the auspices of Red Star fans.

In the aftermath of the match, the red and white coach, Vladan Milojevi?, said that Frimpong experienced a concussion.