4G LTE: Vodafone eyes partnership with Surfline

Vodafone Ghana has made overtures to Surfline to benefit from the latter’s Fourth-Generation (4G) service.

Starr Business understands if the pact goes through it will offer Vodafone the opportunity to rope in its customers unto the 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network – providing Vodafone customers faster internet.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has been notified about the move but has put the process on hold as the regulatory body facilitates the merger between Tigo and Airtel.

Sources said the partnership is very critical for Surfline as it has a high potential to boost its operation. It is yet to be known if customers of Surfline will have voice and SMS service after the partnership.

Surfline, a wholly-owned Ghanaian communication firm launched its fourth-generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in 2014.

It acquired the 4G license for $6 million with a commitment of changing the local Internet industry by providing the fastest Internet and data communication services in Ghana.

But that dream was short lived after MTN Ghana acquired the 4G LTE license for $68 million two years into their operation. The development broke the monopoly as competition grew keener.

Vodafone has refused to comment on the partnership.