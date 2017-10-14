245 suspected criminals, sex workers arrested

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested Two Hundred and forty five (245) suspected criminals and sex workers in some criminal dens within the metropolis in the Ashanti region.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command organized swoops during the night of October 12, 2017 and early hours of today in some areas mostly populated by criminals within the Ashanti region.

Some of the Sex workers and the criminals are foreigners.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Ken Yeboah briefing the press today said the swoop is organized as part of proactive measures of policing in order to rid the metropolis of criminal elements and to make the region a safer place for law abiding citizens.

According to COP Ken Yeboah, the exercise was conducted simultaneously within the following Divisions in the city including Ashanti Central Division, Asokwa Division and Manhyia Division, the others are Ejisu Division, Tafo Pankrono Division and Suame Division.

The Ashanti Central Division Police arrested One Hundred and two (102) suspects at Pampaso, PZ area, Ahodwo, Adum, Railways, Columbia and Kenyasi Abrem, while the Asokwa Division Police Command arrested eighty-six (86) suspects at Asafo BB, Neoplan station and Sokoban Wood Village.

Also within the Manhyia Division Police Command, some 26 suspects were arrested at Alabar, Tinka, Affordable Housing and Akwatia line. The Ejisu Division Police Command arrested 16 suspects at Besease, Ejisu Zongo, Abenase and Onwie.

Others include the Tafo Police Command, where some 9 suspects were arrested at Pankrono, Ahwia and Moshie Zongo, and the Suame Police Command which made an arrests of 6 suspects at Kotoko.

COP Ken Yeboah added that the police has commenced investigations and screening of the suspects and those found culpable would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other criminals.

Meanwhile five (5) of the suspects found with cannabis suspected to be Indian hemp have been handed over to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further investigation, while Thirty five (35) female suspects also believed to be sex workers have been handed over to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit for further investigation.

COP Ken Yeboah cautioned the public to stay away from cannabis, robbery and prostitution.