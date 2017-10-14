2017 MTN FA Cup mascot and trophy land in Kumasi

The 2017 MTN FA Cup trophy arrived in Kumasi on Friday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507982780_948_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 2017 MTN FA Cup trophy arrived in Kumasi on Friday ahead of the titanic clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on October 29 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Accompanied by the mascot for the final Mr. Obiaa nye Obiaa, the trophy will tour various places in Kumasi, the home of Ghana’s most successful clubs Asante Kotoko.

The mascot Mr. Obiaa Nye Obiaa alongside the MTN FA Cup trophy have already toured various places in the country including the Secretariat of Ghana’s oldest Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko SC will be visited by the match Mascot with the trophy at 11.00am at the Sports Hotel near Baba Yara Sports Stadium before touring other places including some top radio stations in the region.

Officials of the FA Cup Committee, leadership and players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will interact with the media with fans also getting the opportunity to take photos with the mascot.

The mascot and the trophy have already visted top media houses in Accra including Happy FM, Graphics Communications Group and Atinka FM.

قالب وردپرس

Comments